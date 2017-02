Spalding United’s trip to Leek Town has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Tulips are due back in action at Carlton Town on Tuesday before the next home game against Romulus on February 11.

Goalkeeper Michael Duggan is set to return following a knee injury as Richard Walton’s 31-day loan spell from Lincoln City is now over.

Meanwhile, Spalding striker Jonny Lockie is away with the Lincolnshire FA under-18 representative team in Northumberland this afternoon.