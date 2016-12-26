FOOTBALL: Frecklington leads Spalding United to derby win over his former club

An early own-goal proved enough as Spalding United recorded a fourth successive win on Boxing Day.

The Tulips are second in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South table thanks to the 1-0 home victory over Lincoln United.

Whites skipper Michael Jacklin’s back-pass rolled past keeper Jake Turner after only six minutes.

Spalding boss Dave Frecklington was “delighted” to pick up three points against his former club.

He said: “It’s brilliant to have four clean sheets and four wins in a row because we wanted a decent December.

“Today was always going to be a game with a little bit more spice to it.

Bradley Wells gets in a first-half attempt

“It was a poor game in terms of what we want to achieve but the end result was there.

“We’ve asked how long can we keep this run going?

“Lincoln are a good side but I thought we were superb as they hardly managed a shot on goal.

“As a group, we looked solid and organised. We must be horrible to play against - I know I would hate it!

“We are big, strong and physical. We might not have the best players but there are 14 or 15 good lads vying for those shirts.

“As long as they keep performing, we’ll be hard to beat.

“We knew this was going to be a massive week where the league could turn around due to three games coming quickly.

“You know what you are going to get in a local derby and three points are very important.

“The winning goal was fortunate and I can’t understand why he passes the ball back. But we knew they would go back to the keeper if we put on the pressure.

“The keeper has helped us out but the most important thing is winning the game.

“The league is all about battling and fighting. Overall we won first and second balls.

“Lincoln made changes in the second half but we are really pleased to pick up three points again.”