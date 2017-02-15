FOOTBALL: Frecklington grateful for role with ‘a fantastic club’

Dave Frecklington has backed Spalding United to finish off the job this season – despite his shock departure.

He took charge at Vanarama National League North club Gainsborough Trinity on Monday as former assistant Chris Rawlinson replaced him at the Tulips.

Frecklington feels that Spalding can continue to push for promotion while he switches his focus on the fight to keep Gainsborough in the second tier of non-League football.

He said: “Looking back to May when I took the job and shook hands on a three-year plan, I never thought that we wouldn’t see it through.

“We started the season at such a rate of knots that it went through the roof.

“The group brought into the club had never played with each other previously but they gelled really quickly.

I’m sure Chris and Kevin Ward are capable of getting promotion at Spalding with the continuity of what we put in place before I left the club the club this week. Dave Frecklington

“We found a style of play which wasn’t pretty – but we got the right results.

“It snowballed from there and I couldn’t have dreamt we would have done as well as we did.

“We got the right players in through our experience in the league over seven years.

“Obviously, that has helped me to get the Gainsborough job – backing up what we had achieved at Lincoln United.

“It was an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down.

“I had a phone call from Gainsborough’s chairman as I was leaving Spalding last Saturday night.

“I slept on it but it didn’t take long to make a decision.

“I live 15 miles away and I have followed the club as a local lad. Apart from Lincoln City, they are the biggest club to where I live.

“First of all, we have to get away from the relegation zone and stay in the league.

“This is a big job for myself and Terry Fleming who has come with me from Spalding.

“I had a conversation with the Tulips’ board and I could have taken the whole backroom team to Gainsborough.

“Terry gave us a massive lift at Spalding. Our relationship goes back 10 years.

“His coaching methods, man-management style and contacts will be important for me at a higher level.

“This is a chance now for Spalding and Chris to take a step up as well.

“Sam Wilkinson replaced me at Lincoln United so two of my staff are managing at this level.

“Spalding are a fantastic club and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to manage a club which I played for.

“The last thing I want to do now is disrupt something which we had started.

“Gainsborough must be my priority now and I know one or two players who we brought to Spalding can play in the Conference North.

“But we have a talented group who need a bit more structure and organisation.

“I’m sure Chris and Kevin Ward are capable of getting promotion at Spalding with the continuity of what we put in place before I left the club the club this week.”