FOOTBALL: Focus stays on three points ahead of FA Cup clash

Boss Michael Goode felt “over the moon” with three points as Deeping Rangers found top form to end Holbeach United’s unbeaten league record.

The Clarets went 4-0 up on Tuesday night before three replies came too late for the Tigers.

Goode said: “We didn’t play well in the first half.

“But we were robust and solid during that period when they didn’t create a chance.

“We looked good at the back and our midfield picked up second balls.

“Although we were giving away free-kicks, we defended those set-pieces.

“If they were at their best, we were only at 50 per cent.

“We talked at half-time about putting the balls in the right areas because we’ve still got players who provide great delivery.

“In the second half we had more intensity. From the 50th to 80th minutes, I thought we dominated.

“After we got the fourth goal – which was Deeping at our best – we went looking for a fifth.

“We could have tied the game up so we probably need to be a bit more sensible. In the end, we were a bit naive and stupid.

“We took people out of the comfort zone and made some changes before they scored three goals.

“When we came under the cosh last Saturday, we didn’t cave in so that’s a nice aspect of the game again which we didn’t have last season.”

This weekend Deeping face a trip to Sileby Rangers before the focus switches to the Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round at home to Kidderminster Harriers on September 16.

Goode added: “We talked before Tuesday’s game about the FA Cup really quickly and then drew a line under it.

“Everyone is excited over it because this is a great draw for the club.

“You want to be at home to a team from the same level or one of the biggest clubs at his stage of the competition.

“We are not making up the numbers with Kidderminster coming here.

“First, it’s essential to get three points at Sileby and then we can look forward to the FA Cup. We’ll enjoy it when the day comes.”