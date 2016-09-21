FOOTBALL: Focus on points for Holbeach United

Holbeach United boss Tom Roberts insists they have “nothing to fear” in Saturday’s top-of-the-table showdown.

The Tigers head to second-placed Newport Pagnell Town with an unbeaten record after seven games in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

They are level on points but Holbeach have two matches in hand.

Roberts said: “It’s a big game so early in the season and we’ll see how far we have come.

“I think it will be like a boxing match for the first 20 minutes where we trade a few blows.

“We will go there with nothing to fear.

“If we win then we’ve had a very good start to the season. I’d be happy to come away with a point and even if we lose then we still know we’ve got good players here.

“Newport Pagnell have goals in their team as well but after losing at Peterborough Sports, they had a week off and maybe they will lack a little bit of sharpness.

“When you are winning games, you want to keep the momentum going.”

Holbeach became the first team to reach the Knockout Cup quarter-finals thanks to Wednesday’s 2-0 win at Boston Town.

Last season’s beaten finalists face a home tie against Eynesbury Rovers, Olney Town or Rushden & Higham United in the last eight.

Roberts added: “It was a very professional performance.

“We looked comfortable and if we had been a bit more selfish in the final third then we might have added to the tally.

“We weren’t concerned because we knew we would get more chances.

“It was nice to keep a clean sheet and there were plenty of positives.

“Adam Jackson got through 90 minutes, Josh Ford did well playing down the middle and Jordan Thomas’ goal should settle him down.

“We brought on Tommy Treacher, Jack Smith and Ollie Pinner as well.

“Aaron Eyett came back to Boston and showed why we signed him by putting in a superb performance.

“Spencer Tinkler did a great job at right-back and we nullified their threat all over the pitch.

“We can put the Knockout Cup on the back-burner now and worry about picking up more points.

“It’s important to have no distractions with a lot of league games coming up. I’m sure the lads want to carry on playing these matches and build some momentum.”

Stacy Cartwright serves a one-match ban on Saturday and top scorer Jake Clitheroe starts a three-game suspension.