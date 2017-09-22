FOOTBALL: Focus on points after knockout blow

Pinchbeck United face a tough trip to third-placed Lutterworth Athletic on Saturday in search of a third successive league win.

The Knights are one point behind the Leicestershire side who have five wins out of seven games in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Division One.

Player-boss Ian Dunn said: “Both clubs have started the season well and we know what they are all about.

“We need to stop them playing and try to impose our own game on them.

“It’s a tough game and a long trip. We’re going for three points but a draw would be a good result for us.

“We want to stay right in the mix and we’re on good form with three successive wins if you count the cup game in midweek.”

Nick Bishop, James Gordon and Jack Withers should be back in the squad but there are fitness doubts over Chris Shipley, Andrew Tidswell and Liam Ogden.

Meanwhile, Pinchbeck will be eliminated from the UCL Knockout Cup for fielding an ineligible player on Tuesday night.

New signing Edgaras Buzas – who struck twice for the Knights at Raunds Town – was cup-tied having featured for Wisbech Town in their home defeat against Potton United in the preliminary round.

Corey Kingston and Chris Shipley also scored at Kiln Park as Pinchbeck took a 3-0 half-time lead against the Division One leaders.

Despite the defeat, though, the Shopmates are set to be at home to Irchester United or Harrowby United in the last 16 of the Knockout Cup.

Dunn added: “It was a long way to go for a training match because the result is irrelevant now.

“All we can do is take the positives by turning up with 14 players having left six at home.

“I was busy trying to make sure we could put together a team because some players couldn’t make it due to work commitments.

“We didn’t get there until 7pm and you start thinking the whole night is going wrong.

“Then we went 3-0 up inside half an hour - only to find out at half-time that there was an issue.

“Overall, it was a good performance - even though it won’t be a true reflection of the league game at Raunds in November because both clubs left players out this week.

“We must all take responsibility for a mistake. We should have known but we didn’t try to hide what happened.”