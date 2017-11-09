FOOTBALL: Fitness boost for Holbeach United

Have your say

Holbeach United manager Seb Hayes hopes for a triple boost ahead of Saturday’s tie in the Buildbase FA Vase.

Stacy Cartwright, Nick Jackson and Mitch Griffiths could be back in the Tigers’ squad following injuries.

Holbeach head to Total Motion Midland League Division One high-fliers Walsall Wood in the second round.

Two years ago, Walsall Wood won 4-1 at home to the Tigers at the same stage of the national competition.

Rick Drury, Matt Warfield and Jackson will be aiming to avoid a repeat of that day when Holbeach conceded three second-half goals at the Oak Park Ground.

Hayes said: “Walsall Wood are flying at the moment and scoring goals for fun.

“We are not conceding many goals so something will have to give.

“Anything can happen on the day but we believe we can go there and get a positive result – even if that means a replay.

“It’s all about making sure our club’s name goes into the draw on Monday.

“I’ve spoken to a couple of people about Walsall Wood.

“But we have to put together a squad and stop making errors. We need to click like we did on Wednesday night in the second half.”

Jackson was an unused substitute for Wednesday night’s 2-0 home win over Eynesbury Rovers which lifted the Tigers into sixth spot in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Hayes expects to have Jackson and Cartwright available this weekend while Griffiths is rated 50-50.

He added: “We need Griffiths back but if he doesn’t make it on Saturday, he will be fit for Wednesday at Sleaford Town.

“Attacking-wise, everything goes through him and he makes other people around him play better.

“He plays with confidence and puts great delivery into the box.”