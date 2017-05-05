FOOTBALL: ‘Fantastic chance’ for Spalding United to go up next time

Conor Higginson has become the first player to agree a new deal at Spalding United.

The attacking midfielder revealed his commitment to stay with the Tulips just a couple of days after their play-off final defeat away to Witton Albion last weekend.

And he believes they will be pushing for promotion again next season in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South.

Higginson said: “The team spirit is second to none. We have a special togetherness that runs right through the squad which I really haven’t experienced anywhere else.

“No individuals think they are better than everybody else. We have a side that loves to win at all costs.

“Dave Frecklington is a born winner and he will back his players until the end.

“I believe the success has come from Chris Rawlinson taking this on when Dave left.

“Chris likes his players to go out and express themselves and run until you can’t run anymore. That’s all he asks and that’s why I wanted to play under him again next season.

“Losing the play-off final was very disappointing – I really thought it was there for us.

“Chris couldn’t have done more for us as players – the preparation was great, we knew our jobs individually but on this occasion Witton deserved it on the day.

“That’s football and we have to accept it. We will come back from this next season and go one step further. Why not? I think the club expects nothing less, we came so close!

“I believe if the manager can keep the group together we have a fantastic chance of achieving what we deserve next term.

“I know a few players who want to stay but I also know a few of the lads have offers from higher up the pyramid too.

“I think the appeal of the club and to work under the manager again will prove too great.

“Money isn’t everything in football – it’s all about the experience you have from week to week with a group of players. Going out there every Saturday and getting three points is more than enough for me.

“Anywhere going forward is my favoured position. I have been guilty over the years of not having a position set in stone.

“I will be working harder than ever this summer to get back to full fitness and really push for a starting position in the side.

“I hate the uncertainty in the summer that surrounds the non-League game.

“It’s great to get tied down early this year and get things sorted. It was a very quick conversation with the gaffer!

“He outlined to me what he wants and how he’s going to do it and I said to him ‘I’m in!’ Here’s to another great season.”