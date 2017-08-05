FOOTBALL: FA Cup away wins for Deeping Rangers and Holbeach United

Have your say

Two late goals sent Holbeach United into the Emirates FA Cup preliminary round.

The Tigers knocked out Ely City on Saturday to set up a home tie against ON Chenecks in two weeks.

Substitute Charley Sanders broke the deadlock from the penalty spot with nine minutes left after George Zuerner had been fouled in the box.

Will Bird doubled the advantage on 87 minutes.

Holbeach are without a midweek match, though, as the scheduled trip to Boston Town is off due to the Poachers’ FA Cup replay at Radford.

Deeping Rangers also collected £1,500 prize money with an away win.

Spalding United v Coventry United in an under-21 friendly

They led 2-0 at half-time against Peterborough Northern Star thanks to goals from Dan Schiavi and Jonny Clay.

Former Bourne Town striker Zak Munton - who left Holbeach in the summer - pulled one back but substitute Brad Hockin made it 3-1.

Goalkeeper Richard Stainsby spilled ex-Clarets forward Jezz Goldson-Williams’ shot into the net with three minutes left but Deeping held on.

They will be away to Barton Rovers in the next stage while Tuesday’s visitors Wisbech Town set up a home game against Spalding United by beating Biggleswade 4-1.

SATURDAY

EMIRATES FA CUP

Extra preliminary round: Ely 0 Holbeach 2, Peterborough Northern Star 2 Deeping 3.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Bugbrooke St Michaels 1 Thrapston 3, Burton Park Wanderers 0 Blackstones 3, Lutterworth Town 10 Stewarts & Lloyds 0, Oakham 2 Irchester 5, Olney 5 Melton 1, Pinchbeck 2 Long Buckby 1, Rushden & Higham 2 Lutterworth Athletic 2.

Reserve Division: Bourne 1 Olney 2, Desborough 2 Whitworth 1, Harborough 1 Irchester 3, Lutterworth Athletic 2 Peterborough Northern Star 0, Newport Pagnell 2 Oadby 2, Rothwell Corinthians 1 Cogenhoe 4, Stewarts & Lloyds 3 Bugbrooke St Michaels 6, Yaxley 0 ON Chenecks 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 3 Sutton Bridge 1, Deeping Res 0 Sawtry 3, Holbeach Res 0 Peterborough ICA Sports 3, Langtoft 0 Leverington Sports 2, Moulton Harrox 2 Peterborough Sports Res 1, Netherton 4 Stamford Lions 1.

Division One: Crowland 4 Oakham Res 0, Kings Cliffe 7 Glinton & Northborough 0, Long Sutton 1 Peterborough Polonia 3, Wittering Harriers 4 Ramsey 6.

FRIENDLIES

Halesowen 3 Spalding 1, Spalding U21 0 Coventry United U21 3.