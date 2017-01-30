FOOTBALL: Everything is in our hands, says Deeping Rangers boss

Michael Goode was delighted with a second-half fightback as Deeping Rangers struck three times.

James Hill-Seekings put Peterborough Northern Star in front but skipper David Burton-Jones equalised after the interval.

Jason Kilbride made it 2-1 and Tom Waumsley was also on target to wrap up the away win.

Deeping boss Goode said: “In the first half there was a bit of sloppiness and we were slow to get going.

“We still had our fair share of possession but we didn’t deliver any great quality.

“We could have been 2-0 down but at half-time we had an opportunity to regroup as we were still in the game.

Conor Murphy takes on David Burton-Jones

“We asked the lads to up the commitment and work-rate.

“We won the ball higher up the pitch and moved it quicker.

“After we equalised, Star’s heads seemed to drop and at 2-1 down they tried to chase it which gave us more space.

“Three points away from home keeps us rolling into next weekend’s game and everything is in our hands.”

Deeping are back home on Saturday to face rock-bottom Huntingdon Town as Scott Mooney completes his ban.