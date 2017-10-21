FOOTBALL: Everyone’s a winner - Saturday round-up

Have your say

Deeping Rangers and Holbeach United will go into the hat for Monday’s Buildbase FA Vase second round draw.

The Clarets claimed a 3-1 win at FC Bolsover thanks to first-half goals from Scott Coupland, David Burton-Jones and Scott Mooney.

The Tigers edged out South Normanton Athletic at Carter’s Park courtesy of a single strike from Spencer Tinkler following a penalty save which denied Stacy Cartwright.

Meanwhile, Spalding United recorded their first away win since the opening day of the season.

Jamie Jackson was on target and an own-goal also helped the Tulips to move up to sixth spot with a 2-1 victory at Evo-Stik South bottom-markers Romulus.

Pinchbeck United are one point off the top of the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Division One.

Josh Smith (2) and Ollie Maltby secured a 3-0 win against Lutterworth Athletic at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Bourne Town claimed a derby win over Oakham United at Abbey Lawn with a goal in each half from Jezz Goldson-Williams and Adam Rothery.