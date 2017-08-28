FOOTBALL: ‘Everyone at the club deserves better than watching us get easily beaten’

Spalding United boss Chris Rawlinson promised to make changes after conceding nine goals in two defeats over the bank holiday weekend.

The Tulips were thrashed 6-1 at Newcastle Town last Saturday and then lost 3-0 at home to Cleethorpes Town 48 hours later.

Last season’s FA Vase finalists raced into a two-goal lead inside five minutes at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Monday.

Rawlinson said: “We can’t defend like that or legislate for it.

“It was embarrassing. You would be disappointed if that happened to a Sunday league side in Division Three.

“We were set up not to concede and we wanted to stay in the game for as long as we could.

Lewis Millington gets a shot on target

“But we looked disjointed with people not particularly interested in helping those lads who are inexperienced at this level.

“There are no excuses. If you let in two early goals like that, you are never going to win a game.

“We’ve lost three on the spin after a good start to this season. We are short at the moment so we need to work a bit of magic.

“We will look to change some players because we can’t continue as we are. Everyone at the club deserves better than watching us get easily beaten.

“There is a window to get players in but that isn’t easy when you haven’t got £300 or £400 a week like players used to get paid here.

“We are finding one or two gems in the under-21s and we’ll work behind the scenes to push on and get it right.

“I’m not saying at this stage that we can’t challenge for the play-offs. But if that’s the standard, we are miles away from Cleethorpes.

“The season is not over just because we’ve lost a couple of league games and gone out of the FA Cup.”