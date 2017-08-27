FOOTBALL: Embarrassing day for Spalding United

Spalding United were hit for six in their first league defeat of the season.

The Tulips turned in a highly disappointing performance and were mercilessly put to the sword by a rejuventated Newcastle Town at the Drayton Beaumont Stadium.

The Staffordshire club were still adding to their squad ahead of Saturday’s game following a host of departures.

But embarrassingly for the Tulips, Castle cut through them with ease thanks to a display of controlled and precision football.

And in striker Jordan Cole they have a real gem. He scored four of his team’s goals and could have had even more in a ruthless display.

Newcastle had seven serious attempts at goal in the first half but converted four of them, had one disallowed and one saved by Michael Duggan.

The Tulips welcomed back midfielder Nathan Whitehead, who missed the two FA Cup games against Wisbech Town because of injury, but suffered a pre-match setback when the inspirational Paul Walker was whisked into hospital with suspected acute appendicitis.

Central defender Ellis Humble was named in the squad but, having suffered a groin injury during training, did not feature and Lee Beeson was unavailable for selection.

Realistically, only skipper Adam Jackson – who worked tirelessly and continuously voiced encouragement to his colleagues – emerged from the game with any real credibility.

Newcastle set the scene early on with Cole opening his account after just six minutes with a simple opportunity to beat a flat-footed Duggan.

The home team went from strength to strength, although Whitehead managed to get his head to Matt Varley’s long throw into the area without testing Raajan Gill.

The lead was extended on 20 minutes with Sam Bradbury putting the finish to another flowing move.

Ten minutes later, Jonny Kapend nipped through after a left-wing break to add his name to the scorers list, and not to be outdone Cole soon added to his tally to make it 4-0.

As the first half went into added time Jenk Acar was awarded a penalty. His attempt from the spot was well kept out by the agile Gill but Gary King was able to nod the ball home as it ran free.

After the break, Newcastle added two more goals to their account through Cole to complete the rout.

NEWCASTLE TOWN

Gill, Bradbury, Davies, L Askey, J Askey, Dennis, Bott, Wilson, Cole, Lee, Kapend. Subs: Urwin, Smith, Burgess, Griffiths, Russo.

SPALDING UNITED

Duggan, Harris (sub Higginson h-t), Jackson, Varley, Fixter, Spafford, McGhee, Whitehead, King, Acar, Chipamaunga (sub Lockie 56 mins). Sub not used: Humble.

REFEREE

Blake Antrobus

GOALS

Cole (6 mins, 1-0); Bradbury (20 mins, 2-0); Kapend (31 mins, 3-0); Cole (32 mins, 4-0); King (44 mins, 4-1); Cole (66 mins, 5-1); Cole (77 mins, 6-1).

ATTENDANCE

83

STAR MAN

Adam Jackson – the only Spalding player to emerge with any credit.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★★

WHO’S NEXT

Cleethorpes Town (H) - Monday.