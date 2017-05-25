FOOTBALL: Ellis earns move to Spalding United

Ellis Humble has returned to Spalding United for next season’s championship challenge.

The 21-year-old defender had a spell with the Tulips during the 2015-16 campaign after joining from Grantham Town.

Now he is back having spent last term at Scarborough Athletic who missed out in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League’s First Division North play-offs.

Spalding manager Chris Rawlinson said: “Even before we knew Nathan Stainfield was leaving and Kern Miller was looking to play at a higher level, we potentially needed another recognised defender to complement the squad.

“We had some discussions with Ellis when he was unsure what he was going to do next.

“Then Nathan left so the position changed slightly and we put an offer to Ellis.

“He was highly rated at Spalding previously, although he came in at a time when the back four were settled so he found it hard to break into the side on a regular basis.

“He played more than 30 games for a play-off chasing side at Scarborough as one of their main centre-halves.

“So he has gone away and improved his game. It’s ideal for us bringing in another player from a winning side and he also adds versatility to our squad next season.

“Unless we add hundreds of pounds to the budget, we can’t go out and replace Nathan. He is a one-off so we had to look at doing something different.

“I’m quite happy with our defensive options and we’ll look at a few players, including the under-21 development side.

“I’m genuinely pleased that Ellis has agreed to commit for next season at Spalding.

“I’m looking forward to giving him an opportunity to become a first-choice centre-half.”