FOOTBALL: Eight-week ban for threats to referee

Charley Sanders has been banned until the end of next month.

He was given the extended 56-day suspension for abusive and threatening behaviour to a referee.

The incident happened at the end of Holbeach United’s 2-1 defeat to Grantham Town in the Emirates FA Cup last month as Sanders refused to shake referee Alistair Wilson’s hand.

The ban started last week so he missed the Tigers’ 4-0 home win over Kirby Muxloe. He is not available again until November 26.

Boss Seb Hayes said: “He swore at the referee but there was no chance of an appeal over an extended ban given for abusive and threatening behaviour.

“As it stands, he will miss a total of 14 games which is a blow because he had been playing well up front and in central defence.”