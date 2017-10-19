FOOTBALL: Dunn delighted over defensive record

Have your say

Pinchbeck United could close the gap to one point at the top of the table with a third successive win on Saturday.

The Knights face sixth-placed Lutterworth Athletic at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Last month, Pinchbeck won 3-2 at Lutterworth with goals from Ollie Maltby (2) and Josh Smith.

A five-match winning run for Lutterworth on the road was ended last weekend at Potton United.

Meanwhile, Maltby’s first-half penalty proved enough for Pinchbeck to bring back three points from the long trip to Long Buckby.

League leaders Raunds Town are in cup action on Saturday so Pinchbeck are looking to take full advantage of their game in hand.

Player-manager Ian Dunn said: “We’re right back in the mix now with one of the best defensive records.

“We’ve only conceded 14 goals in 12 games after two clean sheets in a row.

“It’s another big game on Saturday because all the top teams are beating each other and dropping points.

“We’re up to second place and we have to make sure we keep going.

“We’ve created plenty of chances. Sometimes they go in and at other times, like last week, we only scored one so it was important to keep a clean sheet.

“Richard Lovelace didn’t have a save to make and Long Buckby’s only chance was blocked on the line by Ash Murrell. It’s no coincidence that he has come back for a couple of games and we’ve kept two clean sheets.

“We dealt with everything at Long Buckby and they didn’t cause us many problems at all.

“I’d like to think we can continue creating chances and keeping clean sheets.

“We need to stay up there and keep the momentum going by ticking off each game as we have always done.”

Dunn revealed the Knights put in a seven-day approach for ex-Bourne Town striker Zak Munton who decided to remain with Peterborough Northern Star in the Premier Division.

Tony Edwards returned in last weekend’s game and was fouled for the penalty which Maltby converted.