FOOTBALL: Duggan returns for Spalding United as Walton loan ends

Spalding United boss Dave Frecklington is full of praise for goalkeeper Richard Walton at the end of his 31-day loan.

He had three clean sheets in six appearances as number one Michael Duggan made his recovery from a leg injury.

Duggan will be back for Tuesday night’s game at Carlton Town in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South.

Frecklington added: “We had Walton last season at Lincoln United.

“Now he’s a first-year pro at City and physically he has turned from a boy into a man mountain.

“He has improved with his technical ability as an all-round goalkeeper.

“He has a fantastic attitude and a good career ahead of him. I’m sure he will go out on loan again soon.

“The biggest credit we can give him is that we brought him in for the first game when he should have been on the bench for Lincoln’s FA Cup tie at Ipswich Town. He wanted to play for us instead of going there in the third round.

“Duggan did a warm-up at Deeping Rangers on Saturday and he’s raring to go again.

“Although he has been out of action for a while, he has been fit for two or three weeks. Walton kept his place because he was doing well.”

Saturday’s trip to Leek Town was called off due to a waterlogged pitch following an early inspection.

Defender Neal Spafford has served half of a four-match ban but the postponement allowed Paul Walker (ankle) and Leon Mettam (knee) to recover from knocks picked up in the Integro Cup game at AFC Rushden & Diamonds last week.

Jonny Lockie is available after scoring the second goal for Lincolnshire FA under-18s at Northumberland in a 4-0 win which took them on top of the table in the Association of Northern Counties Youth League’s Division One.