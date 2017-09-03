FOOTBALL: Double figures for Pinchbeck United

Pinchbeck United celebrated their Knockout Cup debut by hitting double figures.

Andrew Tidswell and Liam Ogden both got hat-tricks as the Knights thrashed Premier Division side St Andrews at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Ollie Maltby pounced on a defensive error to open the scoring after two minutes.

Josh Smith doubled the lead then Tidswell struck twice to make it 4-0 before the half-hour mark.

Ogden and Tidswell were on target again before the break.

Jack Withers added the seventh goal at the start of the second half and St Andrews pulled one back.

It was really good to watch and we finally clicked. It’s just a shame we couldn’t spread the goals over a few games when we needed them! Ian Dunn

Maltby got his second and Ogden’s late double sealed a hat-trick to finish off the rout in style.

Player-manager Ian Dunn – who came on as a substitute for a couple of assists – said: “From the start we looked sharp.

“In previous games, we’ve created plenty of chances and not put that many away.

“On Saturday it seemed like everything went in – although we still missed five or six good chances as well as scoring 10 times.

“St Andrews had spells but they just couldn’t cope with our pace and movement going forward.

“It was really good to watch and we finally clicked. It’s just a shame we couldn’t spread the goals over a few games when we needed them!

“We had a few players out so we made changes and decided to put Tidswell up front with Maltby.

“It worked having Tidswell further up the pitch and he’s a clever player.”

Pinchbeck will make their FA Vase debut on Friday night at home to Holbeach United.