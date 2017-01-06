FOOTBALL: Double deal for Spalding United

Teenage goalkeeper Richard Walton has joined Spalding United on loan.

The 19-year-old arrived from Lincoln City on Friday in a 31-day deal as cover for first choice Michael Duggan who is ruled out for up to three weeks with a knee injury.

Tulips manager Dave Frecklington said: “Richard is a first-year professional who was outstanding for me in a three-month loan at Lincoln United last season during the run-in.

“He’s 6ft 3in, still growing and a fantastic prospect who is well thought of at Lincoln.

“Michael is out for two or three weeks so we needed to act quickly to get a replacement.

“Richard hasn’t played much this season because of a groin injury from last year and a hernia operation.

Michael Duggan has been ruled out for up to three weeks

“But he has worked really hard with goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker.

“Our relationship with Lincoln is going from strength to strength so they trust us to look after him. It’s a fantastic fit for both parties.

“Richard needs to play games and it will be great for him coming into a squad challenging for the title when every match means something.

“It’s a good addition while Michael has rehabilitation and Sam Vince can continue with Wisbech Town as well.”

Richard needs to play games and it will be great for him coming into a squad challenging for the title when every match means something. Dave Frecklington

Meanwhile, winger Lee Beeson has returned to the Tulips – linking up for the third time with Frecklington.

The Spalding boss added: “He came through the ranks at Stamford and then we took him with us to Worksop Town so I know all about what he will give to the squad.

“However, he’s got to be patient as Jordan Lemon and Conor Higginson have been doing really well.

“We need four wide men and Mitch Griffiths is also waiting in the wings to put pressure on Jordan and Conor to keep performing.”

Frecklington confirmed that he hopes to add another striker to Spalding’s squad next week.

Walton and Beeson are both expected to feature for the leaders in Saturday’s home game against Kidsgrove Athletic in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South.