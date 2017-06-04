FOOTBALL: Double deal for Pinchbeck United

Pinchbeck United have moved quickly to strengthen their squad following promotion.

The Knights have added two new signings after having a place confirmed for next season in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Division One.

Langtoft United striker Corey Kingston has agreed a deal at Pinchbeck along with Netherton United captain Herbie Panting.

Pinchbeck player-boss Ian Dunn said: “Corey impressed us last season and we feel he can handle playing at a higher

level because he’s pacy, strong and relentless with non-stop running.

“We agreed after playing against him at the end of the season that he was a player who we wanted to speak to during the summer.

Ian Dunn and Herbie Panting

“He scores goals, he has quality, he’s at the right age and he fits the bill.

“Herbie is strong and good in the air but he likes the ball at his feet as well. We will need players like him who are prepared to put the work in.

“The first two signings are a signal of intent in terms of what we need in a higher league.

“We know who fits the bill and we’ve already spoken to another four players.

“We won’t sign them all but ideally we’d bring in four or five from a list of 10 which we had put in place this summer.

“We haven’t just looked at our contact list for anybody. We identified people who can play in the UCL and strengthen our team all over the park.

“We knew we couldn’t sign Panting last season. But we made him a target this summer because he’s a leader.

“Nick Bishop will continue as our captain but we will need other players like him on the pitch next season.”

Pinchbeck will kick off pre-season training on June 24 on Skegness beach.

Their first game in Division One is a trip to Huntingdon Town on Friday, July 28 (7.45pm kick-off) to start the groundhop weekend.