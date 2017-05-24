FOOTBALL: Double blow for Holbeach United

Holbeach United will start the new campaign without last season’s captain and top scorer.

Jamie Stevens and Josh Ford have both agreed deals at ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division rivals Wisbech Town.

Tigers skipper Stevens missed more than half of the season due to injury – but Ford had another prolific year by scoring 24 times.

As well as being the club’s top scorer, Ford was named Tigers Bar player of the year.

Meanwhile, Holbeach have announced their pre-season fixture list.

Trips to Peterborough Sports (July 11), Skegness Town (July 15) and Wisbech St Mary (July 18) are followed by home dates with St Andrews (July 22) and Stamford (July 25).

Pre-season training will start on June 20.

The club’s annual general meeting will be on Tuesday (7.30pm) in the Tigers Bar.

Work has started on the Carter’s Park pitch and new floodlights have gone up.

Holbeach’s end-of-season presentation night was held at the Tigers Social Club.

First team awards: manager’s player of the year Spencer Tinkler, players’ player Nick Jackson, young player Dan Dougill, leading goalscorer Josh Ford, supporters’ player Rick Drury, Tigers Bar player Josh Ford, ‘Lefty’ club man Spencer Tinkler, club man of the year Mick Fish and Terry Owen.

Reserve team awards: player of the season Dean Elston, players’ player Jimmy Ward, young player Lewis Harker, leading goalscorer Tom Gosling.