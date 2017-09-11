FOOTBALL: Domination reflected in result for Deeping Rangers

Deeping Rangers warmed up for next weekend’s Emirates FA Cup tie by extending their unbeaten run to four league games on Saturday.

The Clarets won 5-0 at Sileby Rangers thanks to goals from Charlie Coulson, Scott Mooney (2), Luke Avis and Scott Coupland.

Coulson opened the scoring after 20 minutes and Mooney doubled the lead before the break.

Jason Kilbride set up Mooney’s second, Avis came off the bench to make it 4-0 and Coupland completed the rout with only two minutes left.

Deeping have scored 13 times in three games – but boss Michael Goode insists they have not hit top form.

He said: “I was really pleased with this result after beating Holbeach United at home.

We weren’t at our best. But we scored at the right times. Michael Goode

“Having conceded three late goals in midweek, it was important to keep a clean sheet and our domination of this game was reflected in the score.

“We weren’t at our best. But we scored at the right times.

“We dominated the first-half possession and had more chances.

“We had to be clever and generate some momentum after that.

“It was ‘game over’ when we got another goal early in the second half.

“We’ve had a great run by beating Brocton, Holbeach and Sileby.

“The home win against Wisbech Town was wasted when we lost the next game at Whitworth.

“This time, we’ve made progress in the FA Cup and picked up six points so we can all look forward to the home tie with Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday.”

In the early action at Sileby, Deeping’s Jason Kilbride cut inside and fired wide from 25 yards.

Home striker Alfie Taylor was sent free by Stephen Grimley, only to be halted by Charlie Ward’s challenge, but Taylor reacted quickly to blast the loose ball over the bar.

From a corner, Lewis Leslie played the ball for Bayley Leslie to drive wide of the far post.

Deeping struggled to get into their stride with too many passes not finding their targets.

But they made the breakthrough on 22 minutes with a good team goal.

Dan Flack found Coulson, his pass to Coupland was returned to him and Coulson shot from 20 yards out past the dive of Domenico Roggero.

Deeping had a better spell of control as Coupland’s pass played in Kilbride and despite the challenge of Grimley, he fired too high.

Kilbride’s quick throw-in allowed Mooney to break into the box but the shot was well defended by Dalton Bettles.

Coulson was denied by a double save but Deeping increased their lead on 36 minutes.

Mooney collected on the edge of the box, twisted and turned to find space then shot low into the far corner.

Sileby substitute Dylan Panter’s shot was tipped onto the bar and the rebound was pounced on by Scott Sandy who drew a save from Danny Bircham with his feet.

Coulson, Mooney and David Burton-Jones went close early in the second half.

The third goal came on 58 minutes as Coulson fed Dan Schiavi who found Kilbride to supply a low cross for Mooney to apply the finishing touch from four yards.

The Clarets made it 4-0 on 86 minutes as Schiavi’s short corner allowed Avis to cross into the heart of the area where Mooney took the home side’s attention with the ball going through into the far corner.

There was still time for Deeping to claim a fifth goal when Flack’s cross broke to Coupland who took a side step around the defender to drive into the net.

It was almost six when Schiavi collected a clearance from his corner. His shot was parried by Roggero where Ward’s touch hit the keeper and the ball looped onto the top of the bar and over.

Deeping: Bircham, Flack, Smith, Burton-Jones, Ward, Hunnings, Kilbride (sub Hockin 75 mins), Coulson (sub Avis 84 mins), Mooney, Coupland, Schiavi. Subs not used: Marsden, Clay.