FOOTBALL: ‘Ding-dong’ derby in FA Cup

Have your say

‘Bring it on!’ – Spalding United boss Chris Rawlinson can’t wait for Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup derby date.

They face a tough test away to Wisbech Town with the bonus of £1,925 at stake from the competition’s prize fund for the preliminary round winners.

Getting through a round or two in the FA Cup would make a massive difference Chris Rawlinson

After two Evo-Stik South wins, the Tulips are looking to avoid a cup upset.

Rawlinson said: “Bring it on – it should be a great game in front of a big crowd.

“We can forget about the league for nearly a fortnight.

“This is going to be a ding-dong local derby with a lot of ex-Tulips in the Wisbech team who are also good friends with our captain Adam Jackson.

“It’s a huge game financially as well. Our club is being run by volunteers who work hard.

“Getting through a round or two in the FA Cup would make a massive difference.”

Gary King and Matt Varley were on target as the Tulips beat Corby Town 2-1 at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Tuesday night.

Spalding haven’t reached the FA Cup fourth qualifying round since 2004-05 when current Wisbech boss Dick Creasey was in charge of the Tulips.

Creasey is looking for “the ideal week” after Tuesday’s 9-1 home win over Sleaford Town in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Josh Ford (2), Alex Beck (2), Kieran Hamilton (2), Jonno Fairweather, Harry Baldry and Michael Frew got the goals in a record score at the Elgood’s Fenland Stadium.

Creasey said: “We know that Spalding have got good players and a good team.

“They could have got promoted last year but went out at the final hurdle in the play-offs.

“We hope it will be a good game and a good crowd.”