FOOTBALL: Derby debut for Avis

Luke Avis looks set to make his debut for Holbeach United in Wednesday’s derby date with Boston Town.

The midfielder completed his move on Monday to join the Tigers from Deeping Rangers.

He brings experience and competition for places. Seb Hayes

Boss Seb Hayes said: “I’ve worked with him previously at Peterborough Northern Star and Blackstones so we know each other well.

“He’s a very good passer who can also get in behind defences by making those runs.

“He brings experience and competition for places.”

Deeping manager Michael Goode added: “I’ve known him for years and we are friends outside football as well.

“Avis is an intelligent lad who knows at the age of 29 he wouldn’t be playing as many minutes as he would like if he stayed with us.

“It was going to be tough for him with competition from Charlie Coulson, Henry Dunn, Dan Schiavi, David Burton-Jones and Michael Simpson.

“I really didn’t want him to resent me if we kept him for another five weeks and he still wasn’t playing regularly.”

Avis watched Holbeach’s 4-0 home win against Kirby Muxloe on Saturday.

Lewis Leckie celebrated a hat-trick in the Tigers’ seventh successive victory.

Teenager Jordan Keeble will make his first start of the season against Boston at Carter’s Park as Will Bird is unavailable and Charley Sanders is banned.

Hayes added: “I’ve let him know that he deserves this chance.

“If Keeble plays well in the next two games then Bird will struggle to get back into the side.”

Leckie got the only goal as Holbeach won at Boston in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy a month ago.

The quarter-final at home to Deeping will be played on Wednesday, October 18.

Hayes said: “It’s going to be a hard game against Boston.

“When they click, I think they are the hardest side to play against in the league.

“They can play it forward, they have pace out wide and there are absolute beasts in the team who will attack the ball – especially at set-pieces.

“So we’ll need to be at our best to get three points. We’re not worried about playing them – in fact, we can’t wait for the game. But we must show them respect.

“They can beat anyone but we will take confidence from the Senior Trophy tie, although both clubs had weakened sides.”

Joe Smith is back in the Tigers’ squad after serving a three-match ban.