FOOTBALL: Derby day for ‘little village club’

Pinchbeck United are aiming to extend their unbeaten start to the campaign at home to Bourne Town tonight.

The Knights were held to a 1-1 draw by Lutterworth Town on Saturday while the Wakes went down 5-0 at Potton United for their second loss.

Pinchbeck assistant boss Allan Ross said: “I’m sure that Bourne will be energetic and doing their best to win a local derby in front of a good crowd.

“We can be effective when we get the ball into the final third and identify weak spots.”

Bourne joint manager Jimmy McDonnell added: “This is a massive game and there is no doubt that they would love to turn us over.

“They are a little village club down the road who will look at ourselves as one of the big boys in the UCL.

Bourne joint managers Jimmy McDonnell and Phil Gadsby

“We have to get the basics right by looking after the ball for a positive outcome.”