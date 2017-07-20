FOOTBALL: Derby date to change for FA Vase rivals

Have your say

Friday night football could be coming to the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Pinchbeck United agreed a one-year deal with South Holland District Council to use the ground – although Spalding United will have priority over fixtures.

The first clash of dates is on Saturday, September 9, as the Tulips take on Bedworth United in the Evo-Stik South.

Pinchbeck had already been drawn at home against Holbeach United in the Buildbase FA Vase first qualifying round which is scheduled for the same afternoon.

However, talks have now begun between Pinchbeck and the Tigers to play the tie on Friday, September 8.

Pinchbeck are looking at the possibility of playing some home games on Friday nights during their first-ever year in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League.

Meanwhile, the Knights have completed a deal to sign former Spalding and Holbeach striker Andrew Tidswell.

Pinchbeck suffered their first pre-season defeat at Sleaford Town on Wednesday night.

Corey Kingston and Conner Eyes were on target but Luke Gardner and Ollie Maltby had to be replaced due to head injuries.

Jayden Driver and Miles Lynch put Sleaford 2-0 up then Jack Wilkinson made it 3-1.

Pinchbeck are due to play AFC Stanground Sports on Saturday.

The UCL Division One season starts next week with a trip to Huntingdon Town.

Holbeach – who are at home to St Andrews on Saturday – won 8-0 at Wisbech St Mary in midweek with goals from Charley Sanders (2), Joe Smith (2), Stacy Cartwright, Nick Jackson, Dan Jenkins and Mitch Griffiths.