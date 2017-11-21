FOOTBALL: Derby date for Holbeach United

Have your say

Holbeach United boss Seb Hayes expects a tough test tonight.

The Tigers face a derby at Boston Town who suffered a shock home defeat as Oadby Town claimed their first win this season in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division.

Mitch Griffiths (3), Lewis Leckie (2), George Zuerner and Jacob Fenton scored in Holbeach’s 7-1 win at Sileby Rangers on Saturday.

Hayes said: “It’s going to be another tough game but we’ll have a squad of 16 and I can’t remember the last time that happened.

“We are getting players back at the right time.

“Over the past seven or eight games, we’ve been struggling to get 13 or 14 players available.

Matt Warfield

“Hopefully now we’re coming out the other side so it’s all about knuckling down, fighting for a shirt and keeping our run going.”

Dan Jenkins and Matt Warfield should be back in the squad this evening.

Luke Avis returned as a substitute on Saturday just two-and-a-half weeks after hospital tests on an irregular heartbeat.

Holbeach beat Boston 2-1 at Carter’s Park last month when Spencer Tinkler and Griffiths cancelled out Will Britton’s early opener.

Leckie got the only goal as Holbeach won at Boston in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy in September.