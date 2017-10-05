FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers sunk at Waterworks Field

Deeping Rangers left Desborough Town empty-handed for the third successive time as their up-and-down season continued.

Goal threats were rare for both sides at the Waterworks Field on Tuesday night but Ar Tarn managed to find the net in each half to secure victory.

An early chance for the visitors saw Tom Smith’s clearance collected by Dan Schiavi and a one-two with Scott Coupland allowed him to pick out Scott Mooney to advance into the box where his shot brought an easy save for Chris Jones.

Desborough took the lead on 16 minutes as John Dean’s quick free-kick was collected by Andy Hall.

He was fortunate as Charlie Ward’s challenge saw the ball break for him to drive in a low cross to the near post where the attempted Jonny Clay clearance seemed to hit a team-mate and Olly Jones was on hand to apply a touch to find the net.

Hall was sent free by the advancing Aidan Bradshaw to drive a cross through the Deeping goal area without anyone getting a touch.

Schiavi crossed from the goalline to pick out Coupland but his shot was easily gathered by Jones.

A long ball from Liam Boath sent John Dean racing down the left, he turned and shot for the top corner but was too high.

Henry Dunn’s pass picked out Coupland who laid off to Mooney to advance and he was narrowly off target trying to pick out the free Coupland.

After the break, Danny Bircham’s deep free-kick was touched on by Dunn to allow Michael Simpson a sight on goal where his attempted lob over Jones was just too low to allow the keeper to collect at full stretch.

Dunn’s crossfield pass freed Mooney into the home box, only to see Aaron Davies back to block.

Ar Tarn increased their lead on 64 minutes. Boath’s ball was flicked on by Jones to Dean, his pass freed Hall to the corner of the box to fire in off of the far post beyond the dive of Bircham.

Boath pounced on a loose ball on the edge of the Deeping box to hit his shot wide.

Schiavi sent a good ball into Coupland but his shot was blocked.

Hall saw a blast from a 20-yard free-kick well saved by the flying Bircham to tip away at full stretch.

Deeping: Bircham, Ward (sub Kilbride 62 mins), Smith, Burton-Jones, Hunnings, Clay, Dunn, Simpson (sub Coulson 66 mins), Mooney, Coupland, Schiavi. Subs not used: Marsden, Stainsby.