FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers’ run ended by champions-elect

Deeping Rangers lost their long unbeaten record at Lincoln Road against the champions-elect as they conceded three goals in a 15-minute spell just before half-time.

Played on a sticky pitch, where the ball was bobbling around, Peterborough Sports started well as former Clarets strikers Josh Moreman and Mark Jones combined, only to be denied by keeper Richard Stainsby.

Jones had another chance but Deeping weathered the pressure and started to get their game going.

Scott Mooney and Henry Dunn went close as Avelino Vieira and Moreman again threatened.

Sports took the lead on 30 minutes as Moreman made ground to cross where Stuart Eason was on hand to tap home from three yards out.

Rangers responded well but their downfall was not making the passes reach the targets and this led to the second goal.

Former Deeping striker Mark Jones is denied by Rangers number one Richard Stainsby.

The ball was given away again as Lewis Webb fed Moreman out right, he raced past the defenders to cross to the far post where Eason rose above all to head home.

Before Rangers could compose themselves they were 3-0 down – another misplaced pass was collected by Jordan Macleod who tried his luck from 20 yards, the ball hitting Luke Hunnings and deflecting into the gap between Stainsby and his post.

Deeping fell further behind as Moreman slung in a cross from the right, Vieira collected with his back to goal to spin and drive into the far corner past the dive of Stainsby.

This drove Rangers on and they got some reward on 67 minutes. Dunn won the ball and released Scott Coupland who cut inside and curled his shot inside the far post.

Mooney showed good strength and persistence to free himself from the home defence but he fired straight at Lewis Moat in the home goal.

Unfortunately Mooney’s time on the pitch was finished on 78 minutes as a comment to assistant referee Damon Pywell led to a red card being issued.

The unbeaten run ended at 21 league games but Deeping have 14 matches to secure a top-three finish.

On Tuesday night they are at home to Netherton United in the Hinchingbrooke Cup quarter-final.

Deeping: Stainsby, Flack, Smith, Burton- Jones, Hunnings, Clay, Kilbride (sub Bird 63 mins), Dunn, Mooney, Coupland, Waumsley. Subs not used: Cotton, Coulson, Marsden, Bircham.