FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers ready for FA Cup clash

Deeping Rangers warmed up for next weekend’s Emirates FA Cup tie by extending their unbeaten run to four league games on Saturday.

The Clarets won 5-0 at Sileby Rangers in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division thanks to goals from Charlie Coulson, Scott Mooney (2), Luke Avis and Scott Coupland.

Coulson opened the scoring after 20 minutes and Mooney doubled the lead before the break.

Jason Kilbride set up Mooney’s second, Avis came off the bench to make it 4-0 and Coupland completed the rout with two minutes left.

Deeping’s home tie against Vanarama National League North full-timers Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup second qualifying round will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website next Saturday (12.30pm kick-off).

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Basford 3 Frickley 2, Belper 1 Chasetown 2, Carlton 0 Kidsgrove 1, Cleethorpes 2 Market Drayton 0, Corby 0 Newcastle 1, Gresley 1 Leek 3, Loughborough Dynamo 3 Stamford 1, Romulus 3 Lincoln 0, Sheffield 3 Peterborough Sports 2, Spalding 2 Bedworth 1, Stocksbridge Park Steels 2 Alvechurch 2.

BUILDBASE FA VASE

First qualifying round: Bourne 3 Harborough 2 aet (Bourne at home to Wisbech).

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Daventry 3 Eynesbury 2, Desborough 1 Yaxley 4, ON Chenecks 0 Boston 5, Sileby 0 Deeping 5, Wisbech 4 St Andrews 0.

Division One: Oakham 0 Rushden & Higham 4.

Reserve Knockout Cup preliminary round: Yaxley 4 Bugbrooke St Michaels 2 (Yaxley at home to Newport Pagnell).

Reserve Division: Eynesbury 4 Bourne 2, Harborough 0 Potton 4, Oadby 3 Irchester 0, Olney 9 Stewarts & Lloyds 1, Peterborough Northern Star 2 ON Chenecks 1, Rothwell Corinthians 1 Raunds 3, Whitworth 5 Cogenhoe 3.

LINCOLNSHIRE FA JUNIOR CUP

First round: AFC Holton-le-Clay 4 Railway 2, Benington 0 Limestone Rangers 0 (1-4 on pens), Billinghay 0 Sleaford Sports Amateurs 6, Coningsby 6 Old Leake 1, Crowland 4 North Thoresby 3, FC Hammers 1 Ruston Sports 5, Fulbeck 3 North Somercotes 0, Immingham 6 Boston College 0, Leverton Sheepgate 0 College Wanderers 1, Long Sutton 5 Fishtoft 0, Pointon 1 Wyberton 4, Ruskington 0 Scotter 4, Skegness United 4 Stamford Lions 3, Swineshead 0 All Star Panthers 1, Tetney Rovers 2 AFC Boston 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

President Premier Shield first round: AFC Stanground Sports 0 Thorney 2, Deeping Res 2 Sawtry 4, Ketton 0 Peterborough ICA Sports 3, Langtoft 1 Moulton Harrox 2, Peterborough Sports Res 4 Leverington Sports 1, Warboys 3 Holbeach Res 4 aet.

Division One: AFC Stanground Sports Res 3 Tydd St Mary 12, Kings Cliffe 2 Moulton Harrox Res 5, Oundle 2 Ramsey 3, Stamford Belvedere v Glinton & Northborough abandoned, Uppingham 2 Netherton Res 4, Wittering Harriers 4 Peterborough Polonia 2.

Division Two: Eye 7 Parkway Eagles 2, FC Parson Drove 7 Spalding Res 1, Rippingale & Folkingham 4 Bretton North End 2, Spalding Town 0FC Peterborough 1.

Division Three: Farcet 3 Stamford Belvedere Res 0, Feeder 3 Whittlesey A 1, Leverington Sports Res 5 Uppingham Res 1, Riverside 1 Premiair 6, Thorpe Wood Rangers 4 Cardea 4, Whaplode Drove 4 Oundle Res 0.

Division Four: AFC Stanground Sports A 3 Orton Rangers 4, FC Peterborough Res 1 Peterborough NECI 9, Huntingdon Rovers 0 Eunice Huntingdon 2, Netherton B 1 Whittlesey B 6, Parkside 9 Ramsey Res 1, Stamford Lions A 6 Long Sutton Res 0.

Division Five: AFC Orton 1 Hampton 0, Gunthorpe Harriers 0 Glinton & Northborough Res 7, Leverington Sports A 0 Kings Cliffe Res 7, Premiair Res 8 FC Peterborough A 1, Spalding A 1 Wittering Harriers Res 1.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Brigg Development 2 CGB Humbertherm 3, Grimsby Borough Academy 5 Nettleham 1.

BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE

Premier Division: Spilsby 3 Wyberton Res 3.

Division One: FC Kirton 1 Swineshead Res 6, Friskney 1 Horncastle Res 3, Sibsey 2 Kirton Town 5, Woodhall Spa 7 Freiston 2.

Division Two: Boston International 4 Boston Athletic 0, FC Wrangle 3 Colsterworth 5, Holbeach Bank 2 Fosdyke 6, Park 4 Billinghay Res 1, Railway Res 3 Coningsby Res 1, Wyberton A 9 Caythorpe 0.

Division Three: Boston College Res 5 Mareham 2, Digby 5 Swineshead A 0, Eagle 3 Fosdyke Res 2, Skegness Town A 8 Old Doningtonians Res 1, Woodhall Spa Res 5 Spalding Harriers 0.

CAMBRIDGESHIRE WOMEN’S & GIRLS LEAGUE

Under-15B: Comberton Crusaders 1 Royston 1, Holbeach 0 Pinchbeck 12, March Soccer School 5 Swavesey Spartans 0.