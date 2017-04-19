FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers ready for county cup final

Deeping Rangers are going for glory tonight.

The Clarets face Cleethorpes Town in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy final at Sincil Bank.

Saturday’s four-goal win away to Oadby Town secured the runners-up spot in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division.

Deeping have also reached the Hinchingbrooke Cup final against Peterborough Sports at Yaxley on May 2.

Cleethorpes celebrated being crowned champions of the Toolstation Northern Counties East League Premier Division at the weekend.

They are also going to Wembley in the FA Vase final against South Shields on May 21.

Deeping manager Michael Goode said: “We are in really good form and it should be a great game against a strong side.

“We will play the way we have done all season by being solid at the back and creating chances at the other end.

“In the attacking third, we know we can beat anyone in Step Five on our day.

“We’ve got two cup finals against two of the best teams at our level in this country.

“We need to use the pitch and conditions to our full benefit against Cleethorpes.

“We’ll try to match them physically with our work-rate and see what happens.

“Let them worry about us just as much as we’ll think about their threats.

“I’ve won the Lincolnshire Cup with Blackstones on the management team with Darren Jarvis.

“As a player, though, I lost both finals. In the season when Deeping won the title 10 years ago, we were beaten by Lincoln Moorlands and Scott Coupland scored the winner.”

Deeping and Cleethorpes will also meet in the under-12 county final at Stamford on May 7 (12.30pm kick-off).

Deeping’s under-16s face Lincoln United at Sincil Bank on Sunday (11am).

On the same day (3pm), the under-13s take on Riverside in the League Cup final at Peterborough Northern Star.

Meanwhile, Deeping have announced Richard Knighton is joining the club as head of youth.