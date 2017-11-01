FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers miss out to Ford’s late winner

Have your say

Deeping Rangers suffered their third away defeat of the season to stay in fourth spot.

The Clarets were beaten 1-0 away to Wisbech Town on Tuesday night.

The Fenmen deservedly stretched their unbeaten run to 11 games after a below-par performance by Deeping.

They never really got going in a game where Wisbech regularly troubled the backline with long balls and some physical challenges.

Keeper Dan Bircham made an outstanding save from close range with his legs after 30 minutes.

A fine curved ball from Scott Mooney put his strike partner Scott Coupland one on one with Wisbech keeper Paul Bastock but the chance went begging as he failed to control the ball.

In the second half Deeping pressed Wisbech further up the pitch but chances of note were few and far between.

Dan Flack made a goalline clearance to put Deeping in touching distance of a point.

Bircham was carrying a second-half injury and with no substitute goalkeeper, he played on as Deeping looked to close out the game.

However, a last-minute free-kick from 25 yards was dispatched by Josh Ford as Bircham attempted to clear with his feet and the ball spun into the net.

Deeping go to Harborough Town in a rearranged fixture on Saturday before the home game with Boston Town next Tuesday.