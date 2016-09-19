FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers lose on the road

Deeping Rangers left the Alfred Hall Memorial Ground empty-handed for the third time in succession.

Eynesbury Rovers made it back-to-back wins and clean sheets with a well-taken goal in the second half.

Both sides started brightly but it was the home side who carried the greater attacking threat until Deeping mounted a late flurry to try to retrieve something from the game.

Allan Owen was to prove to be a thorn for the visiting central defenders and he gave an early warning as he raced through them to bear down on goal but the deputising Danny Bircham made himself big and the shot was wide.

Eynesbury’s Hayden Bream fed Owen who beat Luke Hunnings to shoot to the near post where Bircham took othe ball off defender Dan Flack.

Bircham then saved from Bream’s long-range effort as Deeping were toiling to get into the game.

Charlie Coulson sent Flack wide, his pull back found Coulson whose shot was blocked by the retreating Macauley Clark. Scott Coupland’s corner was taken by Scott Mooney whose shot was blocked on the post by Clark.

A defence-splitting pass from the home side’s Danny Webb sent Owen in behind the Rangers backline where his shot was well saved by Bircham’s outstretched hand. The ball fell for Craig Smith to shoot, hitting the massed ranks of the defenders.

Rangers’ best spell of the half came as the end approached. They worked the wall across the home box for Coupland to set up Jason Kilbride but the shot was weak and did not trouble Jamie Greygoose in the home goal.

Flack’s throw-in allowed Coulson to find Coupland - his shot being dealt with by James Duckett.

Their best chance came as Mooney ran at the Rovers’ defence, he passed to Coupland who in turn found Coulson deep in the box to see his shot bobble beyond the far post.

The home side made the decisive breakthrough on 51 minutes. Owen capitalised on Deeping hesitancy, advanced goalwards and slid the ball past the outcoming Bircham.

Rangers were rescued from another goal by Flack. From defending a corner Eynesbury broke swiftly where Owen made his way into the Deeping box where Flack made a great challenge to stop the threat.

Owen outbattled Hunnings to get into the box and shoot net bound where Craig Smith got a touch to make sure – except he was offside.

Coupland and Coulson combined with Coupland unable to get space to get a shot on target, a long clearance saw Mooney in behind the home back line, his lobbed effort having Greygroose back pedalling to take.

Rangers skipper David Burton-Jones created space for a shot to be thwarted by a very good block by Rovers substitute Callum Stockwell and Hunnings did well to halt another forceful run from Owen.

Deeping were now exerting some pressure, Mooney exchanged passed with Kilbride to shoot from the edge of the box where a deflection took it into the hands of Greygoose. Coupland’s corner was met by Hunnings to see the header cleared off the line by Bream,

Owen combined with Stockwell to shoot where Bircham gathered at second attempt.

Rangers were very close when substitute Will Bird headed Flack’s cross downwards, and net bound, only for Greygoose to produce a fine save to scoop the ball away off the line, another good Flack cross saw Tom Coles head over as a couple of Deeping players were about to pounce.

In the end it was another poor day on the road for the Clarets.

Deeping: Bircham, Flack, Smith, Burton-Jones, Hunnings, Clay, Kilbride (sub Madigan 83 mins), Avis (sub Bird 71 mins), Mooney, Coupland, Coulson.