FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers look to end unbeaten run

Deeping Rangers manager Michael Goode wants all-out attack in a wide open game on Saturday.

He feels that the Clarets can take full advantage if Newport Pagnell Town show ambition.

The Swans – who have dropped just two points so far this season – are the only away side to win a league game at the Haydon Whitham Stadium since April 2016.

Goode said: “We need a proper game and this will be totally different.

“It will be better for us if they come at us trying to score a goal because the pressure is on them to stay unbeaten and win the game.

“We want them to attack us and make the game open. We are better when it’s like that.”

David Burton-Jones, Louis Hamilton and Jonny Clay will be back in the squad.

Charlie Ward has joined Evo-Stik South side Lincoln United after missing the midweek victory over his former club Sleaford Town due to an ankle injury.

Charlie Coulson’s red card means he will be banned for Wednesday’s Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy quarter-final away to Holbeach United.

Goode added: “I don’t even need to speak to him about it because he knows that the sending-off was ridiculous.

“He was trying to get back some fitness with 90 minutes and he didn’t give himself that chance.”

Deeping maintained their 100 per cent home record in the UCL Premier Division so far this season with the 5-1 win which also sent Sleaford to the bottom on goal difference.

Goode said: “It wasn’t an easy game in respect of them scrapping around and trying to get something.

“Their shape was a little bit unorthodox but we got an early goal and we should have put the game to bed earlier.

“We missed real sitters and their keeper made one good save. We needed the second and third goals at the start of the second half.

“I would have liked a clean sheet as well and I thought Tom Smith was fouled for their goal, although we could have done better defensively as we were caught out on the wrong side.

“All that matters now is taking three points.”