FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers boss looks to build on ‘a great season’

Deeping Rangers manager Michael Goode reflected on “a great season” – despite the disappointment of missing out on end-of-season silverware.

They lost two cup finals and finished runners-up in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division.

However, Goode insists there was “no shame” in being second best to Peterborough Sports and FA Vase finalists Cleethorpes Town who beat them in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy final.

He said: “It has still been a great season for us.

“We’ve got to reflect on some great results, playing tremendous football.

“We didn’t set targets at the start of the season.

David Burton-Jones hits the equaliser

“But we would rather lose two cup finals than not even get there in the first place.

“Last year we looked back at two cup games where we had been knocked out and we were disappointed not to get into those finals.

“Hopefully, the squad will stick together because there is a really good atmosphere among this group of players.

“Some people will feel disappointed not to play as often – but we’ve got a good set of lads.

“Deeping are going places off the pitch to make the whole club even better.

“Next season should be an open playing field without the likes of Peterborough Sports.

“They are a good side with a number of players who have been at Step Three or Four.

“They were up for it so I was pleased how we stayed in the game, although we never really got our game ticking.

Mark Jones lifts the Hinchingbrooke Cup

“They deserved to win over 90 minutes – but in the last 10 minutes I felt we were finding pockets of space where we have been brilliant all season.

“Peterborough Sports created 10 or 12 chances and, although Richard Stainsby made an absolute hash of the first shot, that hasn’t actually cost us.

“They dominated the game but, just before the winning goal, we were looking to nick it.

“They were the better team on the night. They are strong all over the park and they did what they do well, better than what we do well.

“It’s disappointing to take second place again.

“Now we need to move forward and get back a winning mentality in these big games.

“We can’t complain about this result, although we had chances against the run of play when we could have scored.”