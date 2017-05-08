FOOTBALL: Deal is done for Lockie to stay at Spalding United

Teenager Jonny Lockie is set to play a key role for Spalding United next term.

The striker signed a contract with the Tulips on Saturday before the awards night and end-of-season celebration.

Manager Chris Rawlinson said: “We tried to put him on a contract last summer but we couldn’t because he was still in full-time education.

“He finishes sixth form soon and this gives security to the club, knowing that he can’t disappear to another local club at the same level.

“Of course, we wouldn’t stand in his way if he got the chance to step up to a much higher league with a club’s under-23 or under-21 team.

“I see him playing a big part in our plans next season.

It’s a big season coming up for Jonny and he will play a lot more games Chris Rawlinson

“He has been learning the game at this level and, despite missing a couple of our games on Lincolnshire FA under-18 duty, he started to show how devastating he could be.

“It’s a big season coming up for Jonny and he will play a lot more games.

“I will have no issue giving him a run of matches in the starting line-up.”

Lockie made five starts last term and scored four goals – coming off the bench to hit the extra-time winner in the play-off semi-final win over Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Meanwhile, defender Neal Spafford has agreed a deal to stay at Spalding.

Rawlinson added: “I’d like to get the back five tied down as early as we can. He’s the first of that group to say 100 per cent that he will be here next season.

“He was frustrated to sit out the play-off games and he knows the sendings-off cost him being involved at the end of the season.”

Kern Miller – who came in for Spafford alongside captain Nathan Stainfield – is unlikely to be back at the Tulips as he pursues a full-time deal.

Jenk Acar was released by Lincoln City after spending the majority of last season on loan at Spalding.

Conor Higginson was the first player to agree a deal to stay with the Tulips.

Offers have been made to other members of the play-off final squad.

It is understood that Adam Jackson, Jordan Lemon and Matt Varley have verbally agreed to stay next term and a couple of other players are close to deals.

Rawlinson and chairman Andy Gay will answer fans’ questions at a forum on Tuesday (7.30pm start) in the Tulips Social Club.