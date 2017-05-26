FOOTBALL: Danny is up for challenge at Spalding United

Danny Durkin spent only 101 minutes on the pitch during three appearances on loan at Spalding United in October – but he’s back and ready to make an impact next term.

The striker rejoined the Tulips this week having played a role in Loughborough Dynamo’s ‘great escape’ from relegation.

Boss Chris Rawlinson plans to start the season by choosing from three strikers – Durkin, teenager Jonny Lockie and a centre-forward whose transfer should be confirmed soon.

After the departure of top scorer Bradley Wells, Spalding will be hoping prolific form by another striker in front of goal can lead them to promotion.

Durkin said: “I know there are big boots to fill – but I will relish the challenge and look forward to the opportunity of playing in a team which will create plenty of chances.

“After the second half of last season at Loughborough, I learned that this league has a lot of physicality.

Hopefully I can play on a regular basis and get more goals next season. Danny Durkin

“Players don’t have as much time and you get a few knocks – especially as a striker.

“Hopefully I can play on a regular basis and get more goals next season.

“I got a few goals and assists to play my part, also filling in different positions.

“During those two weeks at Spalding, I was playing on the right wing.

“I’d prefer to play on the shoulder of the last defender to get in behind him.

“I know there will be some competition for places here next season. Ideally I’d like to be one of the main strikers.

“I got on really well with the rest of the lads, even though it was only a short period, so I’m looking forward to seeing them again.

“I had been in Lincoln City’s academy with Jenk Acar and Andy Wright so I knew them before I came to Spalding.

“My first experience of men’s football was at Harrowby United when I scored 28 goals before January, then I ruptured a ligament.

“I started last season with Grantham Town but I never really got a chance to play and prove myself.

“So after the loan deal at Spalding was cut short, I went to Loughborough Dynamo.”