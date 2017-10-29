FOOTBALL: Dan’s the man to keep number one jersey

Have your say

Dan Swan will be handed the chance to keep Pinchbeck United’s number one jersey.

The former Ketton keeper made his debut in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Irchester United at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Swan, who signed at the end of last week, became the Knights’ fifth goalkeeper in 18 games since promotion.

Ben Martin, who played eight times, has moved home to Oxford due to his job while work commitments are also restricting Ricky Lovelace’s availability after seven games so far this season.

Youngster Lewis Cox was brought in from Lincoln City’s academy for the 2-2 draw with Rushden & Higham United in August.

Spalding United under-21 keeper Alex Smith earned a clean sheet in the home win against Lutterworth Athletic last week.

However, he was named on the Tulips’ bench for the Buildbase FA Trophy tie at Chasetown on Saturday.

There were also doubts over Smith’s availability for Pinchbeck on Wednesday night at Oakham United because Spalding have a fixture in the Lincolnshire FA Under-21 Development League.

Player-manager Ian Dunn admitted the Knights were trying to sign Swan for a few weeks.

As well as impressing for Ketton, he had been on the bench for Stamford and gone on trial at Doncaster Rovers.

Dunn hopes that Swan will be Pinchbeck’s ‘permanent’ number one during the push for promotion by protecting the best defensive record in the division.

Although Swan wasn’t called upon to make a save on Saturday, he performed well with his handling.

He was unable to prevent Ryan Lovell’s leveller after a mistake by Ash Murrell.

Pinchbeck picked up three points courtesy of second-half strikes by Tyler Wright and Liam Ogden.

Assistant boss Allan Ross said: “Tactically we were well set up because we watched Irchester’s game last week. It was a long trip but we’ve got to prepare in the right way.

“Previously, we’ve spoken about missed chances but we took our opportunities this time and their keeper only made a couple of saves.

“We applied pressure but they looked dangerous on the counter-attack. It was hard work out there but the lads enjoyed a good day at the office.”