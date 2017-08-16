FOOTBALL: Coupland at the double for Deeping Rangers

Have your say

Scott Coupland struck twice as Deeping Rangers ran out winners in a fiery derby at Yaxley on Tuesday night.

The Clarets bounced back from last weekend’s defeat at Whitworth by taking control with a couple of early goals.

The opener came from a defensive error from the Cuckoos which Scott Mooney capitalised on to round the keeper and slot home.

Soon afterwards, a neat finish by Coupland from 18 yards out made it 2-0.

The game threatened to boil over with protests over a series of strong challenges by the home team.

In the second half Yaxley pulled a goal back through Phil Stebbing.

But Deeping regained control and their patience was rewarded when a trip on Mooney in the box allowed Coupland to convert from the spot.

Rangers are away to last season’s Southern League Division One Central play-off finalists Barton Rovers in the Emirates FA Cup preliminary round on Saturday.

TUESDAY

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Bedworth 0 Newcastle 0, Frickley 1 Cleethorpes 2, Gresley 1 Alvechurch 1, Leek 0 Belper 0, Sheffield 2 Loughborough Dynamo 2, Spalding 2 Corby 1, Stamford 1 Carlton 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Cogenhoe 4 ON Chenecks 0, Desborough 0 Leicester Nirvana 5, Kirby Muxloe 2 Oadby 0, St Andrews 1 Daventry 1, Wellingborough 3 Sileby 0, Wisbech 9 Sleaford 1, Yaxley 1 Deeping 3.

Reserve Division: Lutterworth Athletic 3 Rothwell Corinthians 4, Newport Pagnell 1 Olney 3, Raunds 2 Peterborough Northern Star 2, Whitworth 2 Irchester 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Ketton 3 Langtoft 0, Moulton Harrox 2 Leverington Sports 2, Peterborough Sports Res 2 Warboys 3, Sawtry 1 Netherton 3.

WEDNESDAY

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Kidsgrove v Chasetown, Lincoln v Peterborough Sports.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach v Peterborough Northern Star.

Division One: Pinchbeck v Bourne.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE (6.30pm)

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v Peterborough ICA Sports, Deeping Res v Stamford Lions (7.45pm).

Division One: Crowland v Long Sutton, Kings Cliffe v Oundle, Oakham Res v Stamford Belvedere, Peterborough Polonia v AFC Stanground Sports Res (7pm), Tydd St Mary v Moulton Harrox Res, Wittering Harriers v Uppingham.