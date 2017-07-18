FOOTBALL: Clay is staying at Deeping Rangers

Deeping Rangers have added three new signings to boost their bid for promotion.

Central midfielder Michael Simpson (36) has joined the Clarets along with former Sleaford Town pair Charlie Ward and Brad Hockin.

Simpson had announced his retirement after 10 years as captain of Soham Town Rangers plus a spell as boss at Sawtry.

Deeping manager Michael Goode said: “He is looking to finish off his career in style after taking last season off.”

Central defender Ward was captain at Sleaford while Hockin can play on either wing.

Meanwhile, Deeping got another bonus as centre-half Jonny Clay agreed to stay.

The deal is done! Despite very strong interest from Peterborough Sports, I’ve decided to stay. I’m looking forward to another title challenge. Jonny Clay

He said: “The deal is done! Despite very strong interest from Peterborough Sports, I’ve decided to stay.

“I’m looking forward to another title challenge.”

Goode added: “He wanted to think about testing himself at a higher level at the age of 29.

“Peterborough Sports gave him that opportunity and he looked at it. However, he knows what he is getting at Deeping.

“We have strengthened our squad this summer and we’ve only lost one player as Tom Waumsley joined Yaxley.”

Goode has also dismissed reports which had wrongly suggested Charlie Coulson signed for AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Deeping have been given a tough start in the Chroma Sport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division as they look to go one better than last season’s runner-up finish.

They face Wisbech Town and Yaxley on Tuesday nights in August either side of a trip to newly-promoted Whitworth.

Goode said: “Last year, we got one point from the first three games and that didn’t affect our season.

“We’re playing two of our title rivals, so we could set out a marker.”