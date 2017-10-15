FOOTBALL: Clarets click into top form

Have your say

Michael Goode was delighted by Deeping Rangers’ display and character to extend their 100 per cent home league record.

The Clarets came from behind twice to level through Dan Schiavi and Jason Kilbride.

Skipper David Burton-Jones got the late winner which also ended Newport Pagnell Town’s unbeaten start to the season.

Goode said: “Although it was a bit twitchy at times, I thought that the victory was thoroughly deserved.

“We played really well. The first 45 minutes were the best we’ve produced this season.

“It was disappointing to go 1-0 down early on and we didn’t defend particularly well.

It was a show of character to come back twice then win it. This will give us confidence over the next few games to get back where we should be. Michael Goode

“The response was brilliant. We had four or five clear-cut opportunities and if we had gone 3-1 up at half-time, there could have been no complaints.

“They hit us on the break to go 2-1 up and we were feeling despondent for 10 minutes.

“We made a double change and Kilbride should have scored with his first touch. Then, in the same position, he buried it.

“They had been on the back foot trying to protect the lead so when we scored, we had all the momentum.

“We finished with a flurry to get a third goal and that was as good as we’ve played for a long time.

“Our touches and passes have been a little bit off in the previous games.

“On Saturday, we clicked and it all came together. The movement and inter-changing were unplayable at times.

“It was a show of character to come back twice then win it. This will give us confidence over the next few games to get back where we should be.

“We can turn a good start into a really good start before the end of this month.”

Deeping head to Holbeach United on Wednesday night in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy quarter-final.

Michael Simpson and Jack Marsden will be back in the squad but Charlie Coulson is suspended.