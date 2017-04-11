FOOTBALL: Cheer us on! Spalding United need your support

Spalding United can book their place in the promotion play-offs with a home win tonight.

Victory over fourth-placed Basford United would secure a top-five finish for the Tulips with three games to go.

Spalding remain on course for third spot which would mean home advantage in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South semi-final.

Boss Chris Rawlinson said: “Three out of our final four league games are at home and we’ve still got a target to hit 80 points.

“We don’t actually need that many for third place but we’re not stopping now.

“We won’t change what we are doing. We’ll keep going and every player in the squad knows how we do it here.

“We’re back home tonight after four successive away games so let’s hope we get a lot of people through those turnstiles.

“We want them to cheer us on all the way to the play-offs and enjoy it.

“I might have to rotate the squad again due to tiredness but I’ve got no fear over that.

“After tonight, we can have a little break until the Easter weekend.

“Drawing at Witton Albion last Thursday night and then winning at Kidsgrove Athletic on Saturday makes a massive difference for us.

“I can’t praise the players enough because they have been tremendous all season.

“They came from 2-0 down at Witton to get a point and then got the job done again at Kidsgrove.”

Spalding’s efforts so far this term were rewarded on Sunday night as goalkeeper Michael Duggan, skipper Nathan Stainfield and top scorer Bradley Wells were all named in the division’s team of the year.

Wells faces his brother Kieran who is set to lead the attack for Basford at the Sir Halley Stewart Field this evening.

Midfielder Nathan Whitehead is available after missing two games.

Defender Kern Miller serves the second match of a three-game suspension.