FOOTBALL: Chase is on as Spalding United target title

Dave Frecklington is looking up instead of settling for a play-off place at Spalding United.

The Tulips trail leaders Shaw Lane by six points and have already played three more games.

They have built a gap from second spot to the promotion rivals as Spalding approach the final third of the fixture list.

Frecklington reflected: “I’m a big believer in looking forward rather than over your shoulder.

“We’ve been in the top three all season and every point is important.

“It was such an important victory for us at Rugby Town last Saturday, especially as some of the other teams just below us played each other.

“There are tough games coming up but we can win any of them on our day.

“I think Chasetown are the best team we’ve played this season so it won’t be easy at home this weekend.

“We were delighted to come away with a 1-1 draw in October.

“Chasetown have got some title winners from Stafford Rangers last season and they are very dangerous.

“Although their form has been indifferent, we will have to be at our best.

“Hopefully the arrival of Leon Mettam will give us a kick up the backside.

“I don’t like making major changes but the last two or three performances have been a little bit flat and we need to kick on.”

Centre-half Neal Spafford starts a four-match ban for a red card at Rugby – his second sending-off this term.

Paul Walker is likely to partner Nathan Stainfield at the heart of Spalding’s back four.

However, Frecklington is hoping to sign a centre-half next week.

Mitch Griffiths looks set for a loan move to gain fitness but Jack Wightwick is ruled out with a broken toe.