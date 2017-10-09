FOOTBALL: Character earns point for Bourne Town

Bourne Town fought back in the second half to pick up a point on Saturday.

The Wakes went ahead through Jezz Goldson-Williams but trailed 3-1 to Lutterworth Town at half-time.

Adam Rothery and Eddie McDonald got them on level terms again.

Bourne still needed a late equaliser by substitute Richard Nelson.

Joint boss Phil Gadsby said: “We started really well then we took our foot off the gas.

“We spoke at half-time how we were not playing badly but we had been hit by some good finishing.

The response was brilliant as we were the better team in the second half. If it had gone on for a few more minutes, we would have won it. Phil Gadsby

“We hadn’t gone on a good run previously by arguing and pointing fingers at each other.

“It was a really good show of character and togetherness after the home defeat against Harrowby United in midweek.

“Nelson came off the bench to make a massive impact by setting up two goals and then scoring the equaliser.

“Lutterworth are a good side who can mix it up and cause real problems out wide.

“At 3-1 down, we would have taken the point and it was very important not to lose again. We were pleased to take a point.

“We can get right back in the mix by winning the next three league games.

“We won’t get carried away but we have games in hand on a few teams above us.”

Joint manager Jimmy McDonnell added: “There wasn’t a great deal between the teams on Saturday and we could have nicked it at the end with a penalty shout and a couple of half chances.

“The biggest issue had to be adding to the points tally and making sure our hard work was not undone by a couple of defeats.

“Now we’ve got a chance to put more points on the board.”

Bourne’s run of successive home games starts against Thrapston Town on Saturday.

The derby with Oakham United will be followed by the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy quarter-final with Sleaford Town on October 24.

Robbie Pearce and Kev Elger won’t be rushed back from injury concerns.