FOOTBALL: Changes for Spalding United squad

Spalding United boss Chris Rawlinson is planning to strengthen the squad ahead of Saturday’s Evo-Stik South derby date at Stamford.

The Tulips are making changes after three defeats in a row.

Rawlinson said: “I will be working tirelessly to bring in new additions.

“However, I’m not finding that easy at this stage of the year.

“We need to bring in more local players but it’s difficult to get them out of United Counties League clubs who haven’t even kicked off in the FA Vase yet. It won’t happen overnight.

“We need to mix it up with the best players we can get to Spalding within a budget.

Lee Beeson

“We can’t throw in all the under-21s at the deep end as that wouldn’t help with their development at all.”

Lee Beeson has gone back to Corby Town and Conor Higginson rejoined Worksop Town on dual registration to improve his fitness.

Rawlinson added: “Corby offered a lot more money and Lee couldn’t turn it down. It’s a blow for us but he goes with our best wishes.”

Spalding could bring back striker Danny Durkin from a spell at Leicester Nirvana.