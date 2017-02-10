FOOTBALL: Changes coming at Spalding United after “totally unacceptable” display

Spalding United are back home on Saturday with boss Dave Frecklington ready to demand a big response.

The Tulips, fresh from the 4-3 defeat at Carlton Town on Tuesday, face Romulus at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Midfielders Lee Beeson and Conor Higginson are both available after missing the midweek game.

Central defender Neal Spafford completes a four-match ban.

Frecklington said: “There will be changes, without any doubt.

“We need to have a serious think about a few things and find a reason behind them.

“From the first minute, you could tell players wanted to take extra touches. That was not in the game plan.

“Mentally they might be thinking they can just turn up like that. Absolutely no chance – and they will learn the hard way.

“At the moment we seem a million miles away from where we want to be.

“It’s going to be hard work until the end of the season.

“The players have earned plenty of praise for most of the campaign but Tuesday night was totally unacceptable for myself and the club.

“I’m not prepared to put up with that again.

“It was disappointing. As a group we didn’t defend well and you can’t concede four goals to a team who are near the bottom of the table.

“Players weren’t getting tight enough. The attitude and organisation just wasn’t right.

“You can’t cheat in this league. You have to put in a shift or you will be punished and come up short.

“I have to give credit to Carlton. I’m taking nothing away from them because they deserved three points.

“I didn’t see that coming from our players.

“Every time they put on a shirt, it’s got to be all about desire and character.

“They had a week off and repaid us with that performance. I’m absolutely flabbergasted.”

Key players Paul Walker, Nathan Whitehead and Bradley Wells were all taken off in the second half against Carlton.

Jonny Lockie, who came on for Wells and provided the assist for Leon Mettam’s second goal, will be going on trial next week at Skybet Championship club Burton Albion.