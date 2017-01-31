FOOTBALL: Chance to shine in cup tie

Spalding United are looking to field a full-strength line-up tonight in search of a quarter-final place.

They make the trip to Wellingborough’s Dog & Duck ground for a third-round tie against AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League’s Integro Cup.

Lee Beeson and Jordan Lemon are both expected to be fit despite being forced off with ankle injuries during the second half of Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Chasetown in the First Division South.

Jack Wightwick is back in the squad after X-rays showed his toe is not broken as first feared.

Mitch Griffiths and Jason Field are on loan at Holbeach United and Boston Town respectively.

Neal Spafford is banned but Kern Miller and Leon Mettam should get another chance to shine following key performances at the weekend.

We want to be successful and, subject to a couple of injuries, we will be as strong as we can be. Chris Rawlinson

Assistant-manager Chris Rawlinson said: “I thought Mettam did well as he added a bit of cleverness to our forward play.

“If we get over the line this season, we will need three top-drawer strikers depending on injuries.

“We have been very lucky that Bradley Wells has scored goals and played in every game.

“Miller has improved a lot since we worked with him previously.

“He showed strength and aerial prowess alongside the skipper (Nathan Stainfield).

“Now we’ll dust oursleves down and go again tonight in a tough cup game at AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

“We want to be successful and, subject to a couple of injuries, we will be as strong as we can be.

“Not only do we want to get into the quarter-finals, there is a little bit of prize money at stake as well.”