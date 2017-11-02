FOOTBALL: Chance for strikers to impress at Spalding United

Have your say

Spalding United boss Chris Rawlinson will be forced to pick a new-look strikeforce on Saturday.

Top scorer Gary King must serve a one-match ban for picking up five yellow cards this season.

Jamie Jackson will also miss the Evo-Stik South home game against Carlton Town.

He was sent off for two incidents of dissent towards the officials during the Tulips’ 2-1 defeat at Chasetown last weekend in the Buildbase FA Trophy.

Lewis Millington is likely to start up front and Jonny Lockie could also be given a chance to impress again.

Former Bourne Town forward George Couzens looks set to make his debut after impressive displays for Sleaford Town.

Rawlinson said: “Carlton have not really changed from last season and they are steadily building a good squad which is capable of beating anyone.

“Although we are seventh and they are 14th, we still need to be at our best.

“It should be a really good game and, with two strikers missing out due to one-match suspensions, this is a chance for someone else to take their opportunity up front.

“There is every chance of Millington starting the game.

“Lockie was lacking in confidence but hopefully he can push for a place as well.

“Couzens has been training with us for a while and by all accounts he has been showing good form with Sleaford Town.

“He’s a clever player while Millington and Lockie have more pace up front.

“The next six games are vital for us. If we get 11 points, we will reach our target after 20 league matches.”

Neal Spafford is ruled out with a torn calf muscle but skipper Adam Jackson will resume training after a shoulder injury.

Spalding could also add a couple of signings into the squad ahead of Saturday’s game.