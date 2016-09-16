FOOTBALL: Chance for Spalding United to go clear at top

Joint-leaders Spalding United face a five-and-a-half-hour round trip on Saturday in the bid to maintain their unbeaten start to the league season.

The Tulips’ trek to Market Drayton Town offers the opportunity to move clear at the top of the table.

Witton Albion – who have pole position in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League’s First Division South on goal-difference – are on Emirates FA Cup duty this weekend.

Boss Dave Frecklington – who celebrates his 40th birthday on Sunday – said: “We know Market Drayton are a typical Evo-Stik League side who work hard and don’t just give you the points.

“We need to start better than we have done in the last couple of home games as you can’t always expect to come back and win.

“Each time we’ve started well we’ve gone 2-0 up and, apart from the opening day at Bedworth United, we’ve gone on to win those games.

As a manager I’ve never won at Market Drayton so I’m hoping this will be another game to cross off that list. Dave Frecklington

“If you look at the start to our season, we would have taken four wins out of five without a doubt.

“An average of two points per game would put you into the play-offs and our current form would be good enough to win the league title.

“Whoever tells you they don’t look at league tables is a liar and this is the first time as a manager that I’ve been joint-top so I’ll enjoy it!

“If we continue to win 95 per cent of our individual battles on the pitch then we will win more matches.

“Bradley Wells is paid to score goals and that’s exactly what he’s doing. He has got a lot of press coverage and he deserves it. Ten goals in seven games is phenomenal, especially for a new signing.

“Unfortunately, though, it seems Brad Barraclough is no closer to making his league debut for us.

“If the goals dry up then we need another striker to come in and help us out.”