FOOTBALL: Chance for Durkin to shine at Spalding United

Danny Durkin is back with Spalding United.

The striker – who ended last season at Loughborough Dynamo – made only three appearances for the Tulips on loan before returning to Grantham Town.

Boss Chris Rawlinson said: “He played his part in Loughborough’s great escape from relegation and we feel he’s a good addition to our squad.

“Danny showed that he’s a finisher at Harrowby United but we didn’t play him up front last season.

“With the way we play, any centre-forward will get goalscoring chances.”

Meanwhile, Rawlinson has agreed deals for two more signings.

The Tulips boss is ready to announce the arrival of a central defender over the next few days.

He is also close to naming another striker who will be joining the squad.

Rawlinson said: “I will be happy with a third forward alongside Danny and Jonny Lockie.

“Bradley Wells is going to be a big miss, of course, so we need people to step up.

“We’ve done a deal to sign a striker and we’ve also agreed to bring in a centre-half.

“Although he won’t be a replacement for Nathan Stainfield, he’s a welcome addition to the squad.

“We have competition in defence as Jordan Lemon could play at right-back, Paul Walker can move inside and Matt Varley gives us another option at centre-half.

“At left-back, we’ve got Adam Jackson who is the new club captain.

“I had a few players in mind but the role is about what happens off the pitch as well.

“The captain needs to bring together all the lads and, as Adam is based in the area, it was a no-brainer to give him the responsibility.”

Spalding are awaiting answers over offers made to Nathan Whitehead and Lee Beeson.

Rawlinson is talking to two other midfielders while the senior squad will be boosted from the Tulips’ new under-21 development side.

Trialists will get a chance to impress in pre-season and there is also the prospect of a return to Spalding for Jenk Acar and Sam Downey.

Jason Field was offered a deal but he is set to start the new campaign at Boston Town.